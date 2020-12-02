Gene Park / Washington Post:
Rival Peak, a new Facebook cloud game which incorporates adventure and reality TV, will debut on Wednesday, and let users decide what “contestants,rdquo; will do — Just weeks into Facebook’s debut into the cloud gaming market, it has its first “exclusive,rdquo; title that’s a perfect fit …
Rival Peak, a new Facebook cloud game which incorporates adventure and reality TV, will debut on Wednesday, and let users decide what "contestants,quot; will do (Gene Park/Washington Post)
Gene Park / Washington Post: