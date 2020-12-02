RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comes Out: “I’m a Lesbian”

“Honestly, we are in uncharted territory,” she said. “I don’t have a role model for this. I don’t have anyone to go to for answers. So right now, we’re just doing our own way.”

The Bravo star continued, “You know, Sean and I are still married. I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

Braunwyn added that Sean has not only met Kris, the woman she’s seeing, but that she’s been over to their house, too. “I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us,” the Bravo personality shared. “I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it.”

As for her children’s reaction to the news about her sexuality, Braunwyn said they weren’t “shocked at all.”