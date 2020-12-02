‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Sues Ex-Husband, Peter Thomas For Unpaid Loan

Cynthia Bailey is newly married to Mike Hill, and she wants to be free of ex-husband Peter Thomas’ debts — and is reportedly suing him for an unpaid loan.

During the marriage, while Peter’s restaurant and bar, Uptown, was in foreclosure — Cynthia claims she loaned him $20,000 to assist with saving the restaurant. She continued to pour money into his ventures.

That money did not save the venue.

According to court documents, Cynthia filed a lawsuit against Peter to collect the $170,000 she says she contributed to the building. Her name is on the deed of the building, and the building is now in foreclosure.

In 2017, the reality television star opened up to ESSENCE about her business dealings with her ex.

“we actually have unfinished business. I’m his partner at Bar One Atlanta. We’re building it out now. This was a project that we started while we were together, and we kind of put it on hold while we were kind of not liking each other so much,” she said at the time.