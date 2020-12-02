‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Sues Ex-Husband, Peter Thomas For Unpaid Loan

Cynthia Bailey is newly married to Mike Hill, and she wants to be free of ex-husband Peter Thomas’ debts — and is reportedly suing him for an unpaid loan.

During the marriage, while Peter’s restaurant and bar, Uptown, was in foreclosure — Cynthia claims she loaned him $20,000 to assist with saving the restaurant. She continued to pour money into his ventures.

That money did not save the venue.

According to court documents, Cynthia filed a lawsuit against Peter to collect the $170,000 she says she contributed to the building. Her name is on the deed of the building, and the building is now in foreclosure.

