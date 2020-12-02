Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik Chakraborty Finally Gets Bail

This year, the biggest news in Bollywood was the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor’s death was due to suicide, but before that was confirmed a lot of people were questioned and interrogated by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). Two prime accused in the case were Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Though they have been given a clean chit in not being linked to Sushant’s demise, Rhea and Showik were taken into custody by the NCB for the consumption and procurement of drugs. Rhea was granted bail in a couple of weeks back in October, but today, her brother Showik after almost 3 months was granted bail.

A news agency confirmed the same and wrote, “Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty’s brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau.”



The bail application read, “In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable.” Keep watching this space for more updates.