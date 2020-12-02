Real Housewives Cynthia Sues Ex-Husband Peter: ‘He SCAMMED ME’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is suing her ex-husband Peter Thomas for $170,000. has confirmed. Cynthia is hoping to get back money she claims she’s owed over their failed revival of Bar One in Atlanta.

So what’s the lawsuit all about? Years ago, Cynthia and Peter bought a new property, and were planning on rehabbing it and making it into the new Bar One in Atlanta. 

Well the new Bar One never happened, and Peter has since moved the business to Charlotte.

