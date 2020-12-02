Rapper Casanova Wanted By The FBI!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Rapper Casanova is reportedly wanted by the FBI.

According to PIX11, Prosecutors charged 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang in connection with various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms and fraud offenses — they have none of the members in custody.

Casanova is facing including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime — he is not facing any murder or attempted murder charges.

