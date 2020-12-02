Rapper Casanova Wanted By The FBI!!

Rapper Casanova is reportedly wanted by the FBI.

According to PIX11, Prosecutors charged 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang in connection with various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms and fraud offenses — they have none of the members in custody.

Casanova is facing including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime — he is not facing any murder or attempted murder charges.

The Feds believe the rapper to be in Atlanta, GA.

“As the indictment alleges, the violence and drug activity committed by these gang members threatened the safety of our communities and placed innocent lives at risk,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said in a statement. “Their unabashed criminal behavior, as alleged, included the murder of a 15 year-old and even extended to defrauding programs meant for people suffering economic hardship due to the pandemic. But thanks to the partnership and hard work of all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation, we were able to stop this violent criminal organization — and show that Gorilla Stone is actually not ‘untouchable.'”

Casanova was one of the rappers mentioned by Tekashi 6ix9ine during his trial.