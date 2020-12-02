Rapper Casanova Indicted for Racketeering and Drug Trafficking Among Others

Instagram

FBI names the Brooklyn rapper, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, as one of the members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation street gang, adding that he’s the only one who is not in custody.

Rapper Casanova has reportedly been indicted on a slew of criminal charges alongside 17 other gang members. According to the FBI on Tuesday, December 1, the rapper was indicted for racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

FBI named the Brooklyn rapper, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, as one of the members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation street gang. While his fellow defendants were previously indicted on serious crimes such as attempted murder and murder, it was the first time for Casanova to get indicted.

According to the reports, Brandon Soto a.k.a. Stacks was charged in connection with the September 21 murder of a minor in Poughkeepsie. Meanwhile, Naya Austin a.k.a. Baby and Shanay Outlaw a.k.a. Easy were named as the ones in charged with filing fraudulent applications to secure COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

“As the indictment alleges, the violence and drug activity committed by these gang members threatened the safety of our communities and placed innocent lives at risk. Their unabashed criminal behavior, as alleged, included the murder of a 15-year-old and even extended to defrauding programs meant for people suffering economic hardship due to the pandemic,” read the statement from the FBI. “But thanks to the partnership and work of all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation, we were able to stop this violent criminal organization – and show that Gorilla Stone is actually not ‘untouchable.’ ”

It was also confirmed by federal investigators that Casanova was the only defendant who is not in custody. “We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI,” FBI’s New York office on Tuesday. Additionally, it was said that all defendants, with the exception of Outlaw, are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Rapper Casanova is indicted for multiple crimes.

Of the gang, the feds shared that their activities are mainly in Manhattan, The Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Upstate New York. They allegedly had been running drug conspiracy, involving crack, coke and pot, from at least 2010 until the present.

“Members and associates of Gorilla Stone engaged in a series of violent disputes with rivals of Gorilla Stone, including those within Gorilla Stone who they deemed disloyal to the Enterprise,” read the indictment. “Members and associates of Gorilla Stone committed and agreed, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence to protect and expand their narcotics business, to protect fellow members and associates of the Enterprise, to otherwise promote the standing and reputation of Gorilla Stone amongst rival gangs, and to promote the standing and reputation of members of Gorilla Stone.”

“Members and associates of the Enterprise promoted and celebrated, in music and on social media, the criminal conduct of the Enterprise, namely narcotics distribution, acts involving violence, and the use of firearms,” the indictment further alleged.

Neither Casanova nor his representative has commented on the matter.