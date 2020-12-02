Rajkummar Rao’s Latest Post Is All About Working Hard To Have A Fit Physique

Rajkummar Rao is one actor who is extremely versatile when it comes to the roles he picks. He has done everything from drama, comedy, suspense to thriller and has aced every genre to the T. The actor has always been at the forefront when it comes to picking meaty roles to put out his caliber as a performer and he is gearing up for some interesting projects next year. Rajkummar however, has made full use of his time in quarantine to get a fitter physique for his upcoming roles.

Today, the actor posted a picture flaunting his bulked-up biceps and it is nothing short of impressive. He captioned the post in Hindi as he wrote about constantly working hard to enjoy the accomplishment of achieving something new. He further stated that anything to change in life requires effort and asked his fans and followers to be hardworking.

Check out the post below.