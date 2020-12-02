Puppy farm dog used as breeding machine left in horrific pain with untreated tumour

An exploited dog used to fuel the Christmas puppy trade was left barely able to walk by an untreated tumour.

Animal rescuers found the female Labrador in such a horrendous state she was stepping on the on the growth and had to undergo emergency surgery.

So severe was chocolate Lab Holly’s condition, even seasoned charity workers were reduced to tears.







(Image: Almost Home Animal Rescue)



Karen Matthews, a trustee at Almost Home Animal Rescue NI in Moira, told Belfast Live : “She was just so scared and it did make us all cry. She could barely walk with the size and weight of the tumour.

“All these years doing this and what we see would still break your heart.”

Holly was just one mistreated dog rescued from a puppy farm in recent weeks.

Karen added: “[Holly] came to us on Monday afternoon about 4 o’clock.

“Scared, frightened and feeling so uncomfortable – the face of a puppy farm girl, used to provide the ‘cute’ Christmas puppies, left untreated until she can barely walk.

“Her teeth are absolutely rotten. Was she cared for? Was she just a cash machine?”

Karen said the poor dog also “drooled continuously” and had severely rotten teeth, but despite it all is “such a wee darling”.

Surgery to remove Holly’s tumour and some teeth took place yesterday.

“She had a chest X-ray done and all was clear so it hadn’t spread into her chest,” explained Karen.

“If it’s spread obviously we know it’s too late but there was no spread.

“[The vet] said it has been there for quite a while and has grown substantially.







(Image: Almost Home Animal Rescue)



“He’s hoping with the no spread in the chest it’s benign but we will know more when he removes it,” she added.

Black cocker spaniel Bert, arrived at Almost Home two weeks ago “with two massive tumours on his bum”.

“He’s another puppy farm dog,” explained Karen.

“He had very sore testicles and very bad skin and needed a big course of antibiotics before we could even think of surgery for him. He was in a sorry state.

“He’s booked in for Thursday to have his tumours removed and have his teeth done.”

Karen said she believes both dogs are around four or five-years-old, but with their teeth as rotten as they are, it’s hard to tell their real age.

“They all come in that condition,” she added.

“It’s shocking, at this of year more so because so many people are on looking for fluffy new puppies for Christmas.

“I don’t know where it ever stops.

“I was talking to a mum, a lovely lady, and she had bought a pup in August.

“She said she had found it on Gumtree and it was a Pomeranian cross.

“I said ‘did you meet the mum?’

“She said ‘I met the mum in the back of the car, they offered to come meet me in a car park in the pitch black and handed over a puppy and said ‘here’s its mummy’’.

“She said the puppy had died then just a couple of months back as it had something wrong with it.”

After going back to the person who sold it, Karen says the woman told her they said ‘the mummy is due again any day’.

“But the puppy was only 15 weeks old so she couldn’t possibly be pregnant again.”

Karen has praised the “phenomenal support” and donations the charity gets from it supporters and volunteers.

But she has also warned that dogs would not be kept in such awful conditions if people weren’t buying from puppy farms.

To those considering it, she said: “Just don’t do it. There are so many dogs in rescue.

“It’s easy to look at that cute wee fluffy puppy but think about the background. Where’s the mum, where’s the dad – what have they been through?

“If you are making money for the breeders then they are going to continue.

“People are talking at the minute £2,300 for a puppy.

“People are saying ‘it’s got to stop’ but if they are still willing to pay it they are fuelling it.

“We need to all stand against it and say ‘no, we are not going to stand for this, it has to change’.