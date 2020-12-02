President Trump in a late night tweet threatened to veto the annual defense bill authorizing ~$1T in military spending unless Congress repeals Section 230 (Tony Romm/Washington Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
18

Salesforce announces it’s buying Slack in a $27.7B deal  —  Salesforce, the CRM powerhouse that recently surpassed $20 billion in annual revenue, announced today it is wading deeper into enterprise social by acquiring Slack in a $27.7 billion megadeal.  —  Every worker at every company needs …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR