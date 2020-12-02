PLL’s Brant Daugherty and Wife Kim Expecting First Baby

Congratulations are in order for Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty and his wife, actress Kim Daugherty.

“We’re thrilled our family is growing!” the couple shared in a statement to E! News. “We’ve been patiently waiting to share the news and are looking forward to meeting the little one in the Spring.”

The couple shared photos of their baby’s sonogram with People.

“When we were first dating and thinking about being exclusive, we had a talk about what we wanted for the future. Marriage and kids were high on the list,” Brant told People. “It’s exciting to be at this point now, so far along in the plan.”

Kim shared that despite learning of the big news, the couple’s acting schedules have not slowed down.

“We’ve shot two movies since I found out I was pregnant, which had us traveling and living out of hotels,” Kim told the outlet. “It was nerve-wracking and challenging during the pandemic, but I’m grateful to have snuck in some work before I got too big to hide it.”