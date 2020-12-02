Photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted together

Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s next. The actress stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and newbie Dhairya Karwa in the film. Deepika and the cast and crew of the film have been shooting regularly in Alibaug since the past few months. The film’s shooting is on and since the past few days pictures of the actors travelling to Alibaug have been floating online. And today too we snapped Deepika as she left to shoot for the film.

Also spotted dropping his lady love to work was the very dapper Ranveer Singh. Dressed casually, Deepika opted for a pair of flared denims and a white crop top as she headed to the speed boat. Check out the pictures below…