Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for ‘Savior Complex’ Music Video

The multi-Grammy Awards nominee is set to perform her new song live on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ on December 2 as part of a special rendition filmed at Los Angeles’ fabled Magic Castle.

Multi-Grammy Awards nominee Phoebe Bridgers has recruited two of her favourite actors, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal, for her new music video.

The singer’s promo for “Savior Complex” was directed by Waller-Bridge and features “Normal People” star Mescal, who has been linked romantically to Bridgers.

In the video, Mescal plays a thug trying to shake a dog that won’t leave him alone. Bridgers briefly appears as a hotel clerk, who robs him and nabs the pooch.

“Me and Phoebe had been emailing for a while. One of the first emails that we exchanged over quarantine was, like, mutual fandom and her telling me that she loved the record, which I sent it to her early,” Bridges explained how the collaboration came together to Variety. “We were going to meet up for drinks in New York or London, when the world was normal. After the pandemic had started, Phoebe told me to watch ‘Normal People’. I was very much avoiding watching ‘Normal People’, because I thought it might be too sad, because I really loved the book, and it’s very depressing.”

“Long story short, Paul and I became friends online… and he was like, ‘Well, I’ll be in your music video, if Phoebe makes it.,’ because I told him that we’d been communicating. I was like, ‘No way!’ Then I called her and she was super, super into it. So it was all: right place, right time,” she continued.

Back in July, Phoebe and Paul were spotted hanging out in County Cork, Ireland after she raved about his show, “Normal People”, and him on social media.

“finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny…” she tweeted in May.

Flattered Mescal responded, “I’m officially dead.”

Then, bisexual Phoebe referred to Paul as “the cute boy” in an NME chat, revealing her heart went “pitter-patter” when he started following her on Instagram. She also interviewed him on Instagram Live.

Meanwhile, Bridgers will perform her new song live on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night (December 2) as part of a special rendition filmed at Los Angeles’ fabled Magic Castle.

The set comes a week after Phoebe picked up four Grammy nods for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance.