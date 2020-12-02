Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain

Article content continued

“We can see the way out, and we can see that by the spring we are going to be through this,” Hancock said on Sky News.

But first the government needs to deliver the shots efficiently across the country and its patchy record on pandemic logistics is one reason often given for why the U.K. has the highest death toll in Europe. In a further complication, a Brexit trade deal has yet to be signed and the end of transitional arrangements risks disrupting supply chains at the turn of the year.

The U.K. regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said on Wednesday that the vaccine “met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.” Pfizer, along with Moderna Inc. and the University of Oxford’s partner, AstraZeneca Plc, have sprinted ahead in a bid to deliver coronavirus vaccines in record time.

EU Application

Pfizer and BioNTech earlier this week sought regulatory clearance for their vaccine in the European Union, putting the shot on track for potential approval there before the end of the year. In the U.S., a Food and Drug Administration panel is set to meet on Dec. 10 to discuss the vaccine.

China has given authorization to its three front-runners for emergency use. Russia cleared a vaccine known as Sputnik V in August, while a second inoculation was approved in October, even as the last stage of trials to establish safety and efficacy are still taking place.

A successful deployment of a vaccine, along with possible stabilization in U.S.-China trade ties, will help the global economy accelerate 4.9 per cent in 2021 after shrinking about 4 per cent this year, according to Bloomberg Economics.