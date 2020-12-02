OmniFocus for Mac updated with new widgets for macOS Big Sur

OmniFocus, a popular task app for iOS and macOS, was recently updated with support for new M1 Macs, and now, the macOS version of the app takes another step forward with an update that brings new widgets for macOS Big Sur.

Earlier this month, OmniFocus for Mac was updated to version 3.10, which turned the app into universal software for both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. Version 3.11 of OmniFocus was released today to further enhance support for macOS Big Sur with new widgets.

iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur introduced new widgets that can be added to the iPhone and iPad home screen or the Notification Center on Mac. As OmniFocus already offered widgets on iOS, it’s now time to bring the same features to the Mac.

This update brings Forecast and Perspective widgets — quickly becoming a popular feature in OmniFocus for iOS — to the Mac for the first time. In macOS Big Sur, widgets appear in the updated Notification Center on the right side of the screen. Click Edit Widgets beneath any existing ones to add the new OmniFocus widgets.

The widgets included in this update are available in small, medium, and large sizes, and they can be customized with different font sizes.

OmniFocus is available on the App Store for macOS and iOS with a 14-day free trial. After that, the app requires a subscription of $9.99 per month available as an in-app purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: