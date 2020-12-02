NRL news | Latrell Mitchell’s early training return for South Sydney Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell has given Souths fans an early Christmas present by returning to the training field ahead of schedule.

The Bunnies’ star fullback ruptured his hamstring tendon in late August and wasn’t expected to start running again until the new year.

But after being given a clearance by the medical staff, Mitchell began light field drills this week – and passed with flying colours.

The early return all but assures that Mitchell will be 100 per cent fit for the beginning of the new season in March.

“It’s great to see him back out there and moving around,” Souths assistant coach Jason Demetriou told Wide World of Sports.

South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell. (Getty)

“He has been spending a lot of time working on his farm in Taree and that has cleared his head and also been great for his body.

“He looks in good shape and it is probably his best off-season in a few years, despite the injury. He hasn’t had to contend with rep footy at the end of the year and a short turnaround and he is very keen and fresh.

“He took it easy this week but he will ramp it up and should be running full tilt when the boys come back from their Christmas break in January.”