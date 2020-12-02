NRL news, Keith Titmuss laid to rest at funeral

Manly rising talent Keith Titmuss has been laid to rest in an emotional ceremony by family, friends and teammates.

Titmuss’ funeral was held at EFKS Mount Druitt Church on Wednesday after the 20-year-old tragically passed away last week following a Sea Eagles training session.

His coffin was adorned with his Sea Eagles jersey, marked by his official club number, 623.

Manly coach Des Hasler, club owners Rick and Scott Penn, chief executive Stephen Humphreys, club education and wellbeing officer Matt Ballin and recruitment manager Scott Fulton where in attendance.

Keith Titmuss was laid to rest by friends, family and teammates. (Nine)

As were, players Daly Cherry-Evans, Marty Taupau, Brad Parker, Reuben Garrick, Lachlan Croker, Josh Schuster, Morgan Boyle, Ben Trbojevic and Jake Trbojevic were among the 250 mourners, as was NRL head of football, Graham Annesley.

There was also a video montage of his blossoming rugby league career.

“From the moment Keith was born, we could tell our baby was special. He was a determined individual. I have seen him be laser focused on a goal and then set his mind to achieving whatever it was,” Titmuss’ mum Lafo said.

“Keith was a down-to-earth type of fella. You could call him a no-frills type of guy. He was self-assured and full of confidence. He didn’t like being the centre of attention, preferring to gain a reputation based on his actions on the field.

Jesse and Keith Titmuss pictured together. (Facebook) (Facebook)

“To Keithy’s circle of friends, I say chin up, back straight, be strong. Be sad, but only for a little while. Pursue your dreams and live your best life and remember 623.”

Friends performed an impromptu Haka for Titmuss after the service.

The Sea Eagles also held a memorial service for Titmuss last week.