Nikki & Brie Bella Try to Figure Out Kathy’s Health Problems: Watch

“You see a big difference with meditation?” Birdie Danielson‘s mom asks.

“Do I? Oh yeah, I do,” Kathy responds. “Well, I don’t know, I think I do. I mean, yeah.”

The conversation remains awkward, even when Brie declares, “That’s awesome, mom.”

In fact, in the kitchen, Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev notice that Kathy appears tense while talking with the twins.

Back outside, Brie inquires if meditation has helped her mom “destress.” While Kathy dances around answering the question, Brie finally asks the big question: “Do you think like, the stress has been the big cause of Bell’s palsy?”

In response, Kathy comments, “Gosh, why are all these questions coming?”

At this point, Bryan notices that Kathy’s posture is “changing.”