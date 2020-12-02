New Zealand vs West Indies pitch, first Test

An extraordinary green-top pitch has been presented for the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies at Seddon Park.

Green wickets are common at the Hamilton venue but this Test pitch is barely distinguishable from the rest of the field, barring the mower lines.

Potentially adding to the headache of batting on the wicket, play was delayed due to rain. Clearly, no additional moisture was needed.

The lush deck raised eyebrows on social media.

Seddon Park hosted a New Zealand vs England Test last year and nothing untoward happened, as far as batting difficulties. However, the pitch had far more colour in that drawn match.

England captain Joe Root was man of the match after making 226 in his side’s first innings score of 476. Tom Latham made a century for New Zealand as the Black Caps batted first to make 375 and Kane Williamson hit a second-innings ton in a team score of 2-241.