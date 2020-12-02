new bank aid wouldn’t affect market interest rates By

© . Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Newsmaker event in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya on Wednesday said he wanted to launch a new scheme to strengthen the regional financial system “as quickly as possible” while brushing aside concern that it might affect market interest rates.

The central bank last month unveiled a plan to pay 0.1% interest on deposits held by lenders that cut costs, boost profits or consolidate, as COVID-19 adds pain to regional banks suffering from years of ultra-low interest rates.

“The chance is very low” that a new system to strengthen regional finances would affect interest rate formation in the market as a whole, Amamiya told an online news conference held after a virtual meeting with business leaders in Akita, northern Japan.