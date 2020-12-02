NBA news, LeBron James agrees to monster $115 million deal, Bronny theory

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $85 million ($A115m) contract extension that will keep the superstar at the historic franchise until the end of the 2023 season.

James is expected to make $39.2 million ($A53.0m) in 2020-21, $41.2 million ($A55.7m) in 2021-22 and $44.5 million ($A60.1m) in 2022-23.

The extension will see James feature in 20 seasons in the NBA. He will be 39 by the time his contract finishes.

Why that is so important is due to James’ long-standing desire to play professional basketball with his son Bronny, who is nearing the end of his schooling.

James has made no secret of his wish to play alongside his son as a teammate in the NBA.

By the end of 2023, Bronny will have graduated from high school and could enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA alter the high school-to-pro rule.

James will be a free agent by that time and will look to leverage himself wherever Bronny lands.

It is believed Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti could try use all the draft picks he has amassed over the years to lure LeBron and Bronny in 2023.

If all falls into place, LeBron and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play at the same time.

James, who turns 36 later this month, averaged 25.3 points last season and led the NBA in assists with 10.2 per game.