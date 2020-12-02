Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid

Chodas was proven right after a team led by the University of Arizona’s Vishnu Reddy used an infrared telescope in Hawaii to observe not only the mystery object, but — just on Tuesday — a Centaur from 1971 still orbiting Earth. The data from the images matched.
“Today’s news was super gratifying!,” Chodas said via email. “It was teamwork that wrapped up this puzzle.”
The object formally known as 2020 SO entered a wide, lopsided orbit around Earth last month and, on Tuesday, made its closest approach at just over 50,000km. It will depart the neighbourhood in March, shooting back into its own orbit around the sun. Its next return: 2036.