Mulatto Denies Saying Colorism Does Not Exist

Rapper Mulatto faced backlash after a rumor surfaced online claiming the rapper denied that colorism exists.

Mulatto says she said no such thing.

“I would never say no shit like colorism doesn’t exist!” she tweeted. “Please stop with the false narrative!”

Mulatto’ is an offensive, out-of-date term used to describe someone who is mixed-race. The word stems from the Spanish word for mule, which is the offspring of a male donkey and a female horse.

Speaking to HipHopDX, she revealed that a name change could be on the cards.

“I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” Mulatto told the publication at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”