Mulatto Denies Saying Colorism Does Not Exist

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Rapper Mulatto faced backlash after a rumor surfaced online claiming the rapper denied that colorism exists.

Mulatto says she said no such thing.

“I would never say no shit like colorism doesn’t exist!” she tweeted. “Please stop with the false narrative!”

