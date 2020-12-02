More people quitting cities for country life in Italy as result of lockdown restrictions

Making the move from the city to the countryside is nothing new. But as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some people to work from home, some former city slickers are now in search of a more peaceful and sustainable lifestyle. But as less urban areas are being repopulated, local councils face new challenges.

spoke to a couple who left Milan to move to a small mountain village. They believe the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the main reasons why the traditional city as we know it will inevitably change, expanding outwards. And with that, its residents will have to adapt to new environments.

Watch Giorgia Orlandi’s full report in the player above.