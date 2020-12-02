Miley Cyrus Declares She Will Always Love Liam Hemsworth When Discussing About Their Divorce

WENN/Andres Otero

Though dismissing alcohol as the cause of her split from her ex-husband, the ‘Prisoner’ singer talks about being honest about maintaining her sobriety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

–

Miley Cyrus‘ marriage to Liam Hemsworth might have come to an end, but her love for him remains true. When sitting down for a candid interview on “The Howard Stern Show”, the “Prisoner” singer opened up about her divorce from “The Hunger Games” actor, and declared that she will always love her ex-husband.

“Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” the 28-year-old told host Howard Stern in the Wednesday, December 2 episode of his show. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Miley initially revealed it was the trauma of losing their Malibu home in the 2018 Woolsey fire that led them to rushing into marriage. “We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged – I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice,” she explained.

“I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything,” the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus recalled. “I had polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from-I got a couple grandmas to give me their Elvis polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.”

“I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house,” she further detailed. “Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest.”

The former Disney darling, who was officially divorced from the “Isn’t It Romantic” star in December 2019, additionally divulged in the interview that “there was too much conflict” in their marriage. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting,” she pointed out.

During the chat, Miley also talked about being honest about maintaining her sobriety amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I am always truthful,” she claimed. “And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven’t gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic.”

While dismissing alcohol as the cause of her split, Miley admitted it “really affects [her] relationships.” She said, “I’m not the best partner; I’m not the best daughter; I’m not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So if that’s an alcoholic – if we’re not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being – then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I’m not at my best.”