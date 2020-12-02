Mike Tyson Gets Yelled at by Crazy Fan After Drawn Match Against Roy Jones Jr.

Instagram

Mike Tyson had an intense fight with Roy Jones Jr. inside the ring at the Staples Center on Saturday, November 28. Apparently, a new report suggested that the tension was also high outside the venue as a crazy fan almost attacked the retired boxer after the fight was over in tie.

TMZ reported on Monday that a group of fans was waiting outside the venue when Mike and his entourage made their way out. They were excited to see the star to get his autographs and take pictures. The athlete happily obliged as he was seen heading to a small group.

It was all happy until a particular man decided to provoke the prized fighter by yelling at him. The crazy fan seemingly challenged Mike for a fight. Instead of getting fired up, the 54-year-old laughed off the situation and joked with the man. He told the man it wouldn’t be good for him if he decided to accept his challenge.

The man, however, wasn’t in for some jokes. He angrily took a swing at the professional boxer and made some gestures as if he was about to pull out some sort of weapon by reaching into his waistband. That put Mike’s team on high alert as they quickly diffused the situation. Before anyone could take any action, the man reportedly fled the site.

It seemed like it wasn’t the first time for the man to cause a scene. The site stated that some members of Mike’s entourage found the man familiar as he also provoked the star in another event.

Although Mike didn’t win the match against Roy at the exhibition bout, some people raved about the latter for his fantastic performance. “If he gets in shape like he’s in now, and then gets his timing back, and all the other things fall into place, he can have an opportunity to fight for the title,” George Foreman said to USA TODAY on Sunday.

“If he can be managed right, a champion, the right champion, will come to him. And if the right one comes, he can knock him out,” the Hall of Famer went on to say. “Tyson looked great. He really did. And Roy Jones had to use every old skill out of the book to keep himself from being knocked out. I just couldn’t believe what I saw. And that was just an exhibition. Just think if [Tyson] had some activity the last two years. He’d be in line to be the champion of the world again at 54, 55.”