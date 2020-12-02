Mick Schumacher, son of Michael, to race for Haas F1 in 2021 By

© . FILE PHOTO: Italian premium sports car maker Ferrari celebrates 90 years of its racing team at Milan’s Duomo square
MANAMA () – Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari (NYSE:) great and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, will race for Haas in Formula One next season, the U.S.-owned team announced on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old German is leading the Formula Two championship ahead of the final round at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit this weekend.
