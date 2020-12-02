Michigan-Maryland canceled due to COVID-19

The Ohio State Buckeyes may have to start searching for an opponent for Dec. 12 before the first Saturday of the month arrives.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Wolverines confirmed that Saturday’s game versus the Maryland Terrapins has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent quarantines impacting their program. The matchup won’t be rescheduled and, instead, will be ruled a no contest.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in the official statement. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive (COVID-19) tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

Additionally, Michigan is pausing all team activities and won’t return to the practice field until Monday at the earliest.

Ohio State began the day fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings but has only played four games this fall. The Buckeyes won’t meet the six-game threshold necessary to be eligible to compete in the conference championship game scheduled for Dec. 19 if they can’t play Michigan on Dec. 12. That could change, however, if future cancellations drop the average number of league games played to below six.

It’s unknown if the Big Ten would allow the Buckeyes to schedule a non-conference opponent on short notice. Ohio State faces the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday.