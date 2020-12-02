Messi fined $720 for taking off shirt in tribute to Maradona

While the moment was touching, the Associated Press reports that Messi was fined $720 by the Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday for his actions. The federation also didn’t void the yellow card shown to Messi for taking off his shirt during the game and fined Barcelona $216.

Maradona, 60, died last Wednesday of a heart attack after having successful brain surgery a few weeks prior.

Police are now investigating his doctor, Leopoldo Luque, after several witnesses said they had seen him and Maradona fighting and shoving before his death. The probe of Maradona’s doctor involves allegations of negligence, and he could be charged if there is evidence that he caused the legend’s death.

Maradona’s family “strongly believes” his death was a homicide and demanded an investigation into Luque.