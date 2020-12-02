Melissa McCarthy on How a Keanu Reeves Stripper Helped ‘Bridesmaids’

Melissa McCarthy had quite the excellent adventure at a strip club to prepare for her hit film Bridesmaids.

The 50-year-old actress appeared with husband Ben Falcone on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Dec. 1, where Andy Cohen asked for her favorite example of the movie’s female cast members supporting each other.

For McCarthy, a cherished memory from the shoot was Kristen Wiig suggesting that the cast should bond by attending a real-life strip performance of The Hollywood Men, a male exotic-dance show. As the Superintelligence star explained, there was originally a scene in Bridesmaids that involved a male strip club, but it didn’t make it into the final version of director Paul Feig‘s iconic 2011 Oscar-nominated comedy.

What made the adventure extra special was the fact that the dancers put on sexy skits that referenced pop-culture touchstones. Particularly memorable was a bit based on the 1999 blockbuster The Matrix, which starred Keanu Reeves as Neo.