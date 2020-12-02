Meet Drew Sidora: Everything to Know About RHOA’s New Star

Her First Impressions on Her RHOA Co-Stars

Drew calls Cynthia Bailey a “goddess,” adding, “Absolutely stunning, beautiful and I just remember thinking like, ‘Man, she is so sweet and genuine and down to earth.’ And I think we just clicked naturally from the first time meeting.”

She added, “Someone who I was kind of nervous about meeting was Marlo [Hampton]. She actually is one of my really good friends. She really is a genuine, humble person and we connected instantly upon meeting, so I was excited about that.”

Drew also grew close with neighbor Porsha Williams. “Porsha living in my neighborhood, obviously our daughters play. I thought that was just right on time because we’re new to Atlanta. So my daughter has a little play date. Just getting to know the women on a real level for me has been really great.”

Her First Season Wasn’t Without Drama



“Would it be The Real Housewives without drama?!” she laughed. “I mean yeah, you can’t get along with everybody. I will definitely say tune in and watch because unexpectedly the drama unfolded but [unbeknownst] to me. I am really someone who loves to have fun, I love to let my hair down, especially having three kids and going through all I went through, I was traying to make friends. I’m new to Atlanta. And that definitely didn’t go all as planned and you’ll see some of that play out on this season.”