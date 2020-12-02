Marnus Labuschagne criticised by Shane Warne over opening batting role

Shane Warne has slammed Australia’s decision to open with Marnus Labuschagne in the final ODI against India, suggesting Aaron Finch’s side tempted fate with the call.

After a dominant first two matches in the series, Labuschagne was vaulted up the order to partner Finch after the injury to David Warner, but made just seven and looked scratchy before being bowled by Indian debutant T Natarajan.

Warne even suggested that Labuschagne had put his own interests ahead of those of the team by putting his hand up to open alongside Finch.

“I don’t see the reasoning in that just because he wanted to and put his hand up to say I’ll do it,” Warne told Fox Cricket.

“You don’t always get what you want as a player, you’ve got to do what’s best for the team.

Marnus Labuschagne looked scratchy all throughout his 13-ball innings at the top of Australia’s order (Getty)

“That middle order was on fire and they just switched Marnus up to open.”

Warne was already critical of Australia’s decision to rest Pat Cummins for the final ODI, and piled on the team selection further in the final stages of Wednesday’s contest.

“I just think they mixed up their team a little too much. They just flirted with a side that played so well in the first two games,” he said.

“I would have liked to have made one simple change with Wade coming in for Warner and bring Cam Green in to strengthen up your bowling if you want.

“They took the liberties of being 2-0 up and they’ve paid the ultimate price in losing the game.

“When you do this, you’re just tempting fate a little bit when you’re coming off such great form and played such great games the last two games.”