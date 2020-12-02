Malaika Arora spotted post a yoga session

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood, she has been around for years now and yet doesn’t cease to be relevant. The actress has had her fair share of hit tracks to her name and is a popular reality show judge too. Malaika has adopted a fit lifestyle that she leads no matter what to always be balanced emotionally and physically. She is a big fan of yoga and often attends yoga classes to keep herself calm, composed and fit.

Today too, we snapped Malaika as she stepped out post her yoga session. Dressed in a pair of printed wine coloured jeggings and a spotless white T-shirt tied up near her waist, the stunner looked radiant with her yoga mat in her hand as she headed back home post the session.