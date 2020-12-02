London On Da Track’s Baby Mama Drags Summer Walker

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Summer Walker is currently pregnant with London On Da Track’s baby — and his baby’s mamas have been clapping back against the star on social media.

Eboni Ivorii, one of London’s baby mamas, had a few choice words for Summer recently.

LONDON ON DA TRACK CHOKES SUMMER WALKER

“Yu the first 2 call me and everybody broke. That’s all yu good for all the time,” she posted on social media. “Now yu wanna b dramatic & want sympathy. B*tch please. Dirty dusty musty dog.” 

