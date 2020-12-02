Las Vegas Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Add the Las Vegas Bowl to the growing list of college football postseason games lost to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN Events announced on Wednesday afternoon that this year’s Las Vegas Bowl, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium (home of the Las Vegas Raiders) for the first time, has been canceled due to the health crisis. As Mark Schlabach reported, it’s the 10th bowl game of the campaign scrapped.

More cancellations are expected throughout the holiday season.

“Unfortunately we will have to wait another year to present the Las Vegas Bowl in its new home,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said in the prepared statement. “This was a difficult decision but the right one considering that our game was founded nearly three decades ago to help drive tourism to the Entertainment Capital of the World during the month of December. We are looking forward to making our bowl week bigger and better than ever in 2021.”

Had the game gone on, it would have featured a Pac-12 opponent facing a team from the Southeastern Conference. Big Ten programs will also participate in future editions of the bowl.

“The Pac-12 is disappointed for our teams and fans that the Las Vegas Bowl has been forced to cancel this year’s game,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said. “We look forward to next year’s game, which promises to be a fantastic national stage in one of the world’s best football stadiums, to showcase Pac-12 football.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey added:

“We are disappointed the Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled for the 2020 football season and will miss the opportunity for SEC student-athletes to experience an exciting new venue. We have no doubt the Las Vegas Bowl will be a great part of the future SEC bowl lineup and look forward to our partnership in the years ahead.”