Larsa Pippen Caught Creeping w/ Married 24 Yr Old NBA Player Malik Beasley!!

The wife of 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley has been left stunned after a picture surfaced online of him holding hands with socialite Larsa Pippen.

Beasley recently signed a $60 million contract and is only four years older than her eldest son.

Montana Yao took to social media to express her shock at seeing her husband out and about with Larsa.

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down,” Montana wrote on Instagram. “The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love ya’ll for real.” Then she stated, “Wow… I don’t even know this man… this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Larsa has not yet publicly addressed the pics — but social media is already calling her a homewrecker. Other folks have been sending their sympathy to Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. During their marriage, it was rumored that she cheated on him with Future.

She also recently confessed that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian.

LARSA’S SON, Scottie Pippen Jr is responding to to story, saying that he is not responsible for his mother’s antics. Look: