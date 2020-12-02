He’s killed Gods and Titans, he’s raising a son. Now he’ll dance over foes in Fortnite.

What you need to know

Fortnite continues growing with different crossover events in different seasons.

The prior season revolved around Marvel characters and stopping Galactus in a massive event.

Now, it looks like Kratos from God of War is headed to Fortnite as an obtainable skin.

The ever-evolving world of Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers, having just ended a season that saw Marvel characters come together against Galactus. Still, this next crossover may be one of the most ambitious yet. A seemingly innocuous broadcast for Fortnite revealed some truly astounding news: Kratos from God of War is coming to Fortnite. You can listen to the veiled-but-unmistakable announcement below.

Incoming audio transmission from @FortniteGame 🔊 pic.twitter.com/SdpmU7OmkM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, a few players have started getting banner ads on their PS4 or PS5 consoles, giving us a glimpse at what this Kratos skin looks like:

Here’s a look at the actual outfit: pic.twitter.com/6UcwDdDB3Q — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) December 2, 2020

It’s good timing for this particular crossover, as the 2018 God of War was received well critically and commercially, while the yet-untitled God of War sequel is set to arrive on the PS5 in 2021. Yes, it’s still untitled per the developers at Sony Santa Monica — while many are assuming the name is God of War: Ragnarok, that isn’t actually confirmed.

The Kratos skin is part of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5, so there will no doubt be some special requirements before you can unlock this hulking warrior. If you’re looking to jump in and grab this PlayStation icon for use in battle royale, consider picking up some of the best gamepads for Fortnite. For anyone who is looking to grab everything a season has to offer and snag some extra V-Bucks, there’s the new Fortnite Crew subscription.