Killer Robot? Assassination of Iranian Scientist Feeds Conflicting Accounts

Humiliated by the killing of a top nuclear scientist, Iranian officials sought this week to rewrite the attack as an episode of science fiction: Israel had executed him entirely by remote control, spraying bullets from an automated machine gun propped up in a parked Nissan without a single assassin on the scene.

Even hard-liners mocked the new spin.

“Why don’t you just say Tesla built the Nissan? It drove by itself, parked by itself, fired the shots and blew up by itself?” one hard-line social media account said. “Are you, like us, doubting this narrative?”

Since the killing of the scientist on Friday, contradictory reports in the official news media about the escape or even existence of a hit team — along with assertions of prior warnings from the Interior Ministry about the attack — revealed tensions between competing Iranian intelligence agencies as each sought to dodge blame for an egregious security lapse.

Iranian officials have vowed to avenge the killing of the scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a high-ranking official in the Defense Ministry. The prospect of a counterattack against Israel or the West threatens to hamper efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran.