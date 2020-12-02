Kiara Advani talks about her idea of love and dating

Kiara Advani is on a roll with one hit after another and she’s all set for the release of her upcoming project, Indoo Ki Jawani that hits the big screen on December 11.

The film talks about the millennial idea of love and how young girls and boys look out for it on dating apps. Playing a small town girl with a dream to find her soulmate on social media, Kiara impressed the audiences in the trailer and intrigued us all for the bug release.

When quizzed about her idea of love in today’s times, Kiara called herself a hopeless romantic and said, “I am a full old school romantic. You know that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if i find that person on it, for sure that’s not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I’ll be very boring. All or nothing, that’s me.”

Here’s looking at Kiara and Indoo ki Jawaani with great intrigue.

