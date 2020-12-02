Ken Jeong and Joel McHale to Host Fox New Year’s Eve Countdown Special

Six seasons and… a New Year’s Eve countdown special?

Former Community costars Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are set to host Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 (working title), the network announced Wednesday. They succeed former NYE emcee Steve Harvey, who has presided over Fox’s countdown since 2017.

The three-and-a-half hour broadcast — which will air live from Los Angeles from 8-10 pm ET, then continue from 11 pm-12:30 am ET — will commemorate “the highs and lows of 2020” and single out “those that helped to make the world a better place this past year.” Celebrity guests and musical acts will be announced at a later date.

“Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there,” Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year!”

In addition to their six seasons on Community, Jeong and McHale have worked together on both the freshly renewed Masked Singer and the game show I Can See Your Voice, both of which air on Fox. They also co-host The Darkest Timeline podcast.

Earlier this year, the duo reunited with the rest of the Community cast for a virtual table read. More recently, several cast members reprised their former roles and stumped for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in a video titled “#HumanBeingsForBiden.”

Are you looking forward to Jeong and McHale’s NYE special, or will you miss Steve Harvey? Sound off below.