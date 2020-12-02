Katie Lowes Proudly Introduces Baby Vera After Giving Birth to Second Child

WENN

The ‘Scandal’ actress is over the moon to show off her newborn daughter Vera to the world after she delivered her second child with husband Adam Shapiro.

“Scandal” star Katie Lowes is a mum of two after welcoming daughter Vera into the world.

The 38-year-old actress, who also shares three-year-old son Albee with her husband Adam Shapiro, took to her Instagram page to reveal Vera was born on 22 November (20).

Sharing a black and white picture of herself in the hospital bed while Adam held the newborn, Katie wrote, “…and just like that, we’re a family of 4! Meet our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Born 11/22.”

“@shappyshaps and I love you, V, get ready for some good times!” she concluded.

Adam also took to his social media pages to announce the new arrival – posting a picture of himself and Katie wearing masks as they awaited the arrival of their daughter.

“Just moments before we met our baby Vera Fay Shapiro. Sweet, sweet @ktqlowes, you are the greatest,” he wrote alongside the image. “Thank you for keeping her safe all these scary months. I can’t imagine the stress of being pregnant in these times. But you did it with so much grace and beauty and patience and care. I love you and I love these two kiddos.”

Congratulations were pouring in from the couple’s followers on the social media. “Congrats to you guys !!!!!” Jamie-Lynn Sigler exclaimed. Busy Philipps gushed, “I love VERA FAY ALREADY!!!” Chelsea Handler wrote, “Yay!!!!” Kerry Washington penned, “I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!!!” Leslie Odom Jr., meanwhile, sent a string of love emojis to both parents.

On top of that, Adam showed off a card with lovely messages from his “students.” One wrote, “Congrats on the beautiful newborn. We’re all so happy for you. Also, thank you for being such an incredible teacher to us on and off camera.”

Another quipped, “Congratulations! Now you have even more humans in your life to keep you grounded at drive-ins! [smiley face],” and another one joked, “Now there’s one more person in your life who has to be friends with you!”