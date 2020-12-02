Justin Bieber Jokingly Says He Wants to Look Like Brad Pitt’s ‘Legends of the Fall’ Character

Instagram/TriStar Pictures

Justin Bieber has apparently drawn inspiration from one of Brad Pitt‘s movie characters. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, the “Yummy” singer jokingly claimed that he grows his hair because he wanted to look like Tristan from the Hollywood star’s 1994 film “Legends of the Fall“.

In the Tuesday, December 1 episode of the daily talk show, the husband of Hailey Baldwin first asked host Ellen DeGeneres, “Hey, my hair’s getting kinda long, huh?” When the comedienne responded by acknowledging that his hair is “getting very long,” he quipped, “I’m growing it out. ‘Legends of the Fall’, Brad Pitt, that’s what I’m going for.”

Justin’s statement prompted Ellen to further ask, “Is that your inspiration? I can’t wait to see it, like shoulder length. Like, you could do pigtails.” In response to the question, the “What Do You Mean” hitmaker simply stated, “I could.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Justin also talked about his Thanksgiving celebration. “My Thanksgiving was great. I spent it with a bunch of friends. I couldn’t get home for Thanksgiving, because there’s a pandemic, and we have to quarantine for 15 days. But I had a really good time,” he recalled. “Hailey’s really a good cook…She made a turkey, she made a bunch of different stuff.”

The “Holy” crooner additionally talked about how many kids he wants to have with his 24-year-old wife. “I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he declared. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three.”





The 26-year-old Canadian singer further revealed the reason why he and his wife put their dreams to become parents on hold. “I think the issue – There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just wants to – yeah, I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s okay,” he divulged.