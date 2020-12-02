JUST IN | Court dismisses bid by SABC union to halt retrenchment process

The Labour Court has dismissed an urgent application by a union representing SABC workers to force the public broadcaster to rescind retrenchment letters issued to about 400 workers.

In a brief sitting on Wednesday, the court ruled that the “applicant’s application is dismissed” with costs, in what is likely to be cause a setback in the fight by the Broadcast, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) to have the process declared irregular and invalid.

The controversial process had split the SABC board and reached the hallways of Parliament.

Last month, the cash-strapped public broadcaster started issuing retrenchment letters to 400 staff in an attempt to reduce its wage bill. Some of the staff could have applied for new positions.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the ruling, Bemawu President Hannes du Buisson said the union would study the judgement and decide on a way forward. He vowed to fight on.

He insisted that the ruling does not signify an “end of the road for SABC employees”. The union is still of the view that the retrenchment process must be halted.

The SABC, meanwhile, welcomed the ruling. “The Labour Court has… validated that the SABC’s Section 189 process has been procedurally fair and that all participating stakeholders were afforded ample opportunity to engage meaningfully,” the public broadcaster said in a statement.

Last month, the Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, announced that the implementation of the section 189 process would be suspended until the end of the year to allow for further consultation between all the parties.