John Mulaney Was Investigated By The Secret Service For An SNL Joke

John Mulaney has had quite a year: He hosted Saturday Night Live twice, was nominated for two Emmy Awards, and this weekend his show Big Mouth returns for Season 4 on Netflix.
And, like the rest of us, he’s been going through the hellfire of 2020, starring COVID-19 and the US presidential election.
As it turns out, some of John’s political humor got him in a bit of a situation with the Secret Service, as he revealed during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
During his opening monologue on the Feb. 29 episode of SNL, he made a joke about leap year that had some political implications.
As he explained to Jimmy Kimmel, the joke didn’t mention any politician by name, but that didn’t stop the literal Secret Service from asking some questions.
“Am I stoked there’s a file on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much.”
John made it clear, though, that the person who vetted him understood that the joke had “nothing to do with Donald Trump.”
Rest assured, John didn’t get in any trouble.
He also took the opportunity to address one of the jokes from his most recent SNL monologue on Oct. 31 that got a bit of backlash which, according to John, was well-deserved.
According to John, he meant to say that some things would never change regardless of who won the election, but ended up implying that the outcome of the election didn’t matter, which he was quick to say is not how he actually feels.
Thankfully, John was able to clear up what he meant, and we all learned a valuable lesson: jokes are serious stuff.
