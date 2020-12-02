John Mulaney investigated by Secret Service following SNL monologue

Comedian John Mulaney was the guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night (1 December), where he shared a preview of his animated Netflix show Big Mouth and rolled out a hilarious story about being investigated by the Secret Service following a Saturday Night Live monologue earlier in the year.

When he hosted the show on 29 February, Mulaney made a leap year joke about how Julius Caesar morphed into such a “powerful maniac” that he was stabbed to death by senators. “That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now!,” he joked at the time, referring to President Donald Trump.

Turns out, the Secret Service didn’t find the joke that funny. “I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke,” he told Kimmel. “And I have to say: Am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much.”

Mulaney also talked about how he caught more flack from SNL viewers on both sides of the aisle following his more recent hosting gig right before Election Day.

“The intention of the joke was some things will never change despite the winner. The poor will still suffer, the rich will continue to prosper, the mentally ill and the drug-addicted will not be taken care of, Jane Lynch will still book gig after gig and do a great job at it, little girls will still want to leave a sleep over because the other girls bullied her…”

Following the joke, Mulaney apparently got backlash from Biden and Trump voters alike.

“I should have said ‘I very much want one to win over the other and there will be improvements if one wins.’ I deserve the backlash. I just forgot to do it,” he told Kimmel. “I forgot to make the joke good.”