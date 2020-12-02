Jennifer Lawrence fans rejoice as she’s spotted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on set after movie break

The Oscar-winning actors will play the lead roles in Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, which is currently being directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice) in Boston.

It marks one of Lawrence’s first films after taking a year-long acting hiatus. She has also completed work on a mystery A24 drama titled Red, White and Water.

The break means that it will have been more than two years since Lawrence was seen on screen in films Red Sparrow and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which were released in 2019.

“Yes, that is Academy Award winner, movie star Jennifer Lawrence back on a film set,” one fan wrote.

Another excitedly added: “JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS BACK ON A FILM SET NATURE IS HEALING.”

Don’t Look Up, which sees Lawrence sporting red hair, follows two low-level scientists who try to warn the world about an asteroid heading for Earth.

The pair are joined by a high-profile ensemble, including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Friends actor Matthew Perry.