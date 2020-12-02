James Corden torn apart for ‘truly disgusting’ performance in The Prom

It follows a group of has-been actors who visit a small Indiana town to help a lesbian teenager after she is banned from attending her prom.

The straight Corden plays ailing gay Broadway star Barry Glickman, and his performance is being savagely torn apart by critics despite the fact some enjoyed many other aspects of the film.

AwardsWatch’s Erik Anderson, who called The Prom “gorgeous and vibrant”, said that Corden’s performance was “truly disgusting”.

He described his performance as “the worst gayface in a long, long time,” later adding: “He is awful.”

IndieWire writer Zack Sharf tweeted: “The Prom shouts about tolerance but has James Corden leaning into effeminate gay stereotypes every chance he gets.”

Writing an article about Corden’s “insulting” performance for Vanity Fair, Richard Lawson said that Corden is “so bad” in the film that he thinks “no more straight actors” should play gay men “until [the film’s] sins are properly atoned for”.

He adds that Corden is shown “flitting and lisping around in the most uninspired of caricatures”.

