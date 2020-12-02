Ice Cube Explains Social Media Break

Ice Cube took a break from social media after he was slammed for working with the Trump administration.

He returned to social media, and explained his absence:

“I know a lot people been wondering where I’ve been,” he says at the start of the video. “I was real active before the election, talking about what’s needed, specifically from the Black community. About 10 days or two weeks before the election, I pushed back all the way pretty much until now because I just fell there was a lot of noise, a lot of poison, lot of people with they own agendas, personal agendas or party agendas. And they really wanted to attack me for what I was doing because it was outside of the line of what they was doing or what they believed need to be done.”

ICE CUBE ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

He then defended his decision to sit down with the Republican party.

“When you recognize people really don’t want to get to the truth, they just want to perpetuate their own narrative against you, it was time for me to push back because honestly, I don’t really care who’s the president as you can see,” he continued. “I understand that no matter who’s the president you gotta push them to do things for you and your community. So that’s the agenda, to push whatever candidate’s in power, Republican or Democrat, to do what needs to be done. I think we’ve just focused on one party too long.”

Peep the video below.