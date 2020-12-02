How to Watch It’s a Wonderful Life in 2020

Despite being one of the saddest Christmas movies, um, ever, It’s a Wonderful Life is one of those classic films that you can’t help but love. There’s a reason people make a point to revisit the 1946 fantasy every holiday season, and this year of all years, when it’s probably a little more difficult than usual to get in the spirit, it might just be the perfect Christmas movie for our collective mood.

All you need to watch It’s a Wonderful Life this year is an Amazon Prime subscription, since it’s currently available to watch on the streaming platform. You can also rent or buy at YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For non-subscribers, or those who would just prefer to catch it on TV, USA is scheduled to air it on Friday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. NBC will also continue its tradition of airing the film on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s a Wonderful Life, directed and co-written by Frank Capra, stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man on the brink of suicide on Christmas Eve who is visited by an angel who helps show him what the world would’ve looked like had he never existed. Yes, it’s dark, but worth your time if you don’t mind being sad for two hours.

It’s a Wonderful Life