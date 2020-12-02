Houston-SMU football game postponed again due to COVID-19?

It seems that a football game between the Houston Cougars and SMU Mustangs isn’t meant to be this fall.

Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle was first to report that Saturday’s matchup between the two programs is postponed, as of now, because of positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent quarantines affecting the Mustangs.

Houston and SMU were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 21, but the Cougars had to withdraw at that time because of coronavirus-related issues. This will be the third straight weekend Houston has had a game removed from its slate.

The Cougars haven’t played since a 56-21 win over the South Florida Bulls on Nov. 14.

SMU, meanwhile, had gone without a postponement since a planned game versus the TCU Horned Frogs set for Sept. 11 was called off because TCU couldn’t safely field a team that weekend. The Mustangs lost to the East Carolina Pirates last Saturday and fell to 7-3 on the campaign.

Houston is scheduled to play the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 12, and it’s unknown if the American Athletic Conference will try to reschedule Cougars-Mustangs for later in the month. The two schools could meet on Dec. 19 if the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are playing in the conference title game that same day and aren’t available to face Houston for a previously rescheduled matchup.